Drake Told Diddy He Has Been Working On A New Album ‘For A While Now’

Adding to the list of celebrities who have held livestream events during the quarantine, Diddy hosted an Instagram live dance-a-thon fundraiser Sunday with an array of celebrities. Joining him in his event to benefit healthcare workers were Lizzo, J. Lo, Cardi B, Future, Drake, and many others. The event garnered tens of thousands of viewers and was successful in raising money. Moreover, fans were able to get an inside scoop about Drake’s upcoming music. During his live session with Diddy, Drake revealed his album is well underway.

Taking a break from dancing, Drake sat down with Diddy to talk about music. The rapper said he has been working on a new project “for a while now.” Drake also referred to the time he’s had during quarantine as a “silver lining” because he has been able to devote all of his attention to writing music:

“I’m working on the album, I’ve been working on it for a while now. Another silver lining is, when God does get you to sit down. I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album out of that. Obviously, God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I’m able to put into this album is probably way different than it would’ve been if I had to go through the residency in Vegas and be able to go meet up with Justin in Miami or whatever. Saying that, this is the most excited I’ve been about an album in a long time. A lot of little stuff has been trickling out, but all the stuff on the album is fresh, is brand new, and I’m excited. This is probably the most music I’ve been sitting on. I’m hyped.”

Drake said “all fresh” music is coming and that this is the most excited he’s ever been for an album on Diddy’s IG live. pic.twitter.com/6dRU0A7Svp — James Fauntleroy Stan Account (@yoyotrav) April 13, 2020

Elsewhere in the livestream, Diddy added Drake to his list of top five favorite rappers. “It’s clear, the work you put in, you’re in my official top five. For real,” Diddy said.

Diddy Puts Drake in his TOP 5 pic.twitter.com/ao5gIR0XT4 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) April 13, 2020

Watch Drake and Diddy on Instagram live above.

