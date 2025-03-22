Private newsletter, online discords, and paid channel subscriptions are just a few of the avenues musicians use to give top fans elusive goodies. However, Dua Lipa decided to kept things old school with a hand-to-hand exchange with one lucky fan of her unreleased remix of “Physical.”

On March 20, during the “Break My Heart” singer’s latest Radical Optimism Tour stop in Melbourne, Australia, Dua Lipa surprised the crowd with a cameo from Troye Sivan. As the singers entertained the Rod Laver Arena audience, they performed their not yet release remix of Dua Lipa’s track “Physical.”

But the giving did not stop there, Lipa and Sivan stepped offstage to interact with the crowd further. Then Lipa gifted one lucky fan with a flash drive containing the song. In the video captured by concertgoers (viewable here), Lipa and Sivan made the fan promise and granted them full promise to leak the record for everyone to hear.

“Can we trust you to leak it online,” said the pair.

As of today (March 23), the lucky fan has not yet posted the song anywhere. But, users online remain hopeful that once they track down a vintage device with a port for flash drives (I joke)… they will.

View the remaining dates for Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour here.