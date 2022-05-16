Last year, global pop star Ed Sheeran released his new album =, which became his fifth straight No. 1 album. The song “2Step” was a highlight, and he invited Lil Baby onto a remix of the track. It came with a music video, which Sheeran revealed was shot in Ukraine through a message at that video’s start. He noted that the visual was done before Russia invaded Ukraine, but moved by a stay in which he “felt so welcomed,” Sheeran revealed that he would donate “record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

The song was a natural pick for his performance at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Instead of showing up actually at the ceremony, he filmed himself playing the song at a packed show of his in Belfast, Ireland. He’s energetic and charismatic, and the crowd is happy to see him as he runs around a circular, revolving stage.

Sheeran has been making a lot of headlines this year, from unexpectedly collaborating with former metalhead heroes Bring Me The Horizon to divulging his plans to build a crypt on his Suffolk estate, which has a pub, a gym, a nearly completed chapel, and a wildlife pond.

Watch his performance of “2Step” above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.