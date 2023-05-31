Ed Sheeran‘s new song, “A Beautiful Game,” is out now. If the title sounds slightly familiar, it was because it was written and played during the season finale episode of Ted Lasso that debuted on Apple TV+ last night.

Keeping with the vibes of the show, Sheeran delivers an ode to teamwork and positivity — two things the series built upon.

Fans had been speculating that the show was coming to a close after some goodbye posts from the cast on social media. While it had been on for three seasons, many viewers also felt that the latest one took a dip in quality. There had also been an alleged possibility of Jason Sudeikis leaving the title role — and his fictional soccer team and coworkers without a silly coach.

On the latest episode of the Fly On The Wall podcast (as EW notes), Sudeikis said, “This story is done. It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing.” However, there has been no firm confirmation that the show is over.

Still, Sheeran was excited for to close out the show.

“About a year and a bit ago, I was asked to do a song for the final episode of Ted Lasso,” Sheeran shared in a video. “I recorded bits of it while on tour, using crowds from the stadiums that I was playing. I’m super proud of it.”

📹 teddysphotos: A Beautiful Game, written and recorded for the final episode of Ted Lasso, out tonight x #tedlassohttps://t.co/RZWqwDsHJU pic.twitter.com/ZW9YSk2ZzU — Ed Sheeran News (Fanpage) 💛 (@EdSheeran_EU) May 31, 2023

Fans were seemingly moved by the song’s inclusion in the episode. “No lie I cried a little watching the last episode. Hands down 10 out of 10,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Check out Sheeran’s “A Beautiful Game” above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.