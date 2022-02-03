It’s true that many musicians started off as actors (Ariana Grade, Olivia Rodrigo, and the rest of the Disney Channel crew), but there’s also a long list of musicians who have recently pivoted to acting, like Lady Gaga. Even Dua Lipa expressed interest in branching out to film roles. Ed Sheeran‘s acting experience, on the other hand, has been a little more controversial. Game Of Thrones fans were completely up in arms when made a cameo in Season 7. But now, Sheeran’s getting a chance for redemption as he’s just landed another role on the big screen.

Sheeran has been cast in the upcoming film Sumotherhood. Directed by Adam Deacon, the project marks the director’s return to the industry after a several-year hiatus. The movie is about to start production in East London and Sheeran will be joined by by a cast including Danny Sapani (Black Panther), Jennifer Saunders, Peter Serafinowicz, Leomie Anderson, London Hughes, and Jaime Winstone. Sheeran hasn’t yet spoken about the role, but according to Complex, Deacon noted that he “can’t wait to bring these wacky and crazy characters to life.” Apparently, the film will be an action-comedy that examines a “variety of life in East London in 2022.”

