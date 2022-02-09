For quite some time now, fans of both Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been anticipating a collaboration between the two singers. It dates back to Swift’s re-recorded version of her 2013 album Red. Sheeran confirmed that he re-recorded his vocals for “Everything Has Changed,” their collaboration for the album, but that wasn’t all. Months later, some attentive viewers noticed a visual reference to Sheeran’s album = in Swift’s video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” Shortly after, many picked out references to Swift in Sheeran’s “Overpass Graffiti” video. Well, at long last, we have confirmation that the song is coming.

🚨 Ed Sheeran tells @LADBible at the #BRITs that he will be releasing a song with Taylor Swift on Friday. It’s anticipated to be a remix of “The Joker And The Queen.” pic.twitter.com/XHcjoihJF8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 8, 2022

During an interview with LADbible ahead of the 2021 Brit Awards, Sheeran revealed that a new song “comes out Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift.” He added, “We’re literally announcing that in, like, an hour.” At the time of publication, an announcement from Sheeran nor Swift had yet to be made. Many believe that their upcoming record will be a remix of Sheeran’s “The Joker And The Queen” with Swift. This comes as many noticed that the credits for the song’s official lyric video on Youtube showed the words “feat. Taylor Swift.”

You can watch Sheeran share the news in the video above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.