The BRIT Awards (aka the BRITs) are essentially the UK’s version of the Grammys in terms of their esteem and clout in the music industry, and this year’s edition went down at The O2 Arena in London last night. Adele was the evening’s big winner, as she took home the trophies for Album Of The Year for 30, Song Of The Year for “Easy On Me,” and Artist Of The Year.

She really dominated the night, as in addition to her award wins, she also delivered a performance of “I Drink Wine.” Sitting on a piano and backed by a band and supporting vocalists, Adele belted it, showing once again that her voice is one of the finest instruments in music today.

This year’s BRITs was a bit different than previous installments, in that organizers decided to ditch gender-specific awards this time around. When accepting her Artist Of The Year award, Adele concluded her brief speech, “I understand why the name of this award has changed, but I really love being a woman and being a female artist, I do! I do! I’m really proud of us, I really, really am.” She also expressed surprise at “Easy On Me” getting Song Of The Year while accepting that award, saying, “First of all, I didn’t realize there were that many songs nominated for Song Of The Year. I can’t believe that a piano ballad won up against so many bangers.”

Adele accepts the award for ‘Artist of the Year’ at the #BRITs. https://t.co/vkvi11mzLe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 8, 2022

Watch Adele perform “I Drink Wine” above.