Ed Sheeran Is Debuting The ‘Equals Live Experience’ This Weekend

You don’t just roll out of bed and become a global pop music megastar. It takes a tireless approach to keep grinding and knowing that your time is now. Ed Sheeran embodies this and it’s no surprise that his latest album = became his fifth-straight No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. And he hasn’t rested on his laurels after topping the charts, with everything in the works from a holiday song with Elton John to a Pokémon Go collaboration, following stops on Saturday Night Live and the Howard Stern Show.

Now he’s bringing the “Equals Live Experience” to the world via a livestream direct from London’s Alexandra Palace this Saturday, December 5th at 3 p.m. ET. It’s an intimate 90-minute set that viewers can watch via Amazon Music’s app, Twitch, or Prime Video channels. “I’m looking forward to celebrating the release of = with this special gig and with my fans from across the globe,” the affable Sheeran said in a statement. “I’ll be playing a load of new tracks for the first time on the night, too! See you on the 5th x.”

Amazon Music promises a “stunning visual performance” in which Sheeran is slated to play songs from his early catalog in a chronological setlist that leads up to =.

Tune in on Saturday 12/5 at 3 p.m. ET via Amazon Music here or on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel here.

