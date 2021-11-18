A couple days ago, Ed Sheeran teased that he had some sort of Pokémon Go collaboration coming up, but since all he shared was a graphic featuring his name and the game’s logo, it wasn’t clear what this partnership would involve. Now, though, more details have been revealed.

A post on the Pokémon Go website shared yesterday offers a rundown of everything that’s going on during the Sheeran event. From November 22 at 11 a.m. PT to November 30 at 1 p.m. PT, a “special Ed Sheeran performance” will be available through the app and songs will include “Perfect,” “Bad Habits,” “Overpass Graffiti,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “First Times,” and “Shivers.”

During that same time span, playing off of Sheeran’s love of Squirtle and Water-type starter Pokémon in general, Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, and Oshawott will appear “somewhat frequently” in the wild. Furthermore, two rarer encounters will also be available: Froakie and a Squirtle wearing sunglasses (presumably in reference to the Squirtle Squad from the Pokémon anime, who debuted in the episode “Here Comes The Squirtle Squad” that aired in the US in 1998). This special variety of Squirtle was previously available in the game during the summer of 2018.

There will be a few other goodies beyond that as well, like an in-game = sweatshirt, so get all the details here.

