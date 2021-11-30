Ed Sheeran And Elton John’s Christmas Single Is Dropping Very Soon

Back in October we first learned that Ed Sheeran and Elton John had made a Christmas song together, and in November Sheeran let us know the song title. Though “Merry Christmas” might not seem like the most original name, apparently there were no other songs with that exact title! Who knew.

Anyway, the song is going to be here very soon, as in, this week soon. And in order to let fans know that his very quick follow-up to a brand new album, =, would be coming this week, Ed did a little Love Actually cosplaying. Recreating that infamous scene from the movie when a friend of Natalie Portman’s husband comes to the door to privately let her know he loves her, Sheeran let us all know that Elton would be helping him bring some cheer very soon. Check it out below.

Just under a year ago, I called @edsheeran to see if he wanted to make a Christmas single with me and now it’s nearly here! ‘Merry Christmas’ will be out Fri 3 Dec with all proceeds from this year’s Christmas period going to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation & @ejaf🎄☃️🎄 pic.twitter.com/rUJyvNFs2K — Elton John (@eltonofficial) November 29, 2021

Here’s the news the video delivers, via the notecard trick: Hello, Last Christmas I received a call from my mate Elton John. And he told me we should do a “Christmas Song” and I replied, ‘Yeah, maybe in 2022.’ But I actually wrote the chorus that day, and here we are. Our Christmas song, “Merry Christmas,” is out this Friday. Go pre-order or pre-save it now. It has sleigh bells a lot of them…”

As Elton notes in his tweet, all the proceeds from this year’s Christmas period are going to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.