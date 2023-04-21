Pop

Ed Sheeran Weathers A Harrowing Storm On His New Song, ‘Boat’

We are just weeks away from Ed Sheeran‘s much anticipated fifth studio album, . Ahead of the album, he has shared his new song, “Boat.”

One the poignant, introspective single, Sheeran rises from hardship after facing emotional turmoil. Over a simple guitar pattern, Sheeran shares a story of hope and perseverance, reminding the listener that nothing can break him.

“The more that I love, the less that I feel / The times that I jumped never were real / They say that all scars will heal, but I know / Maybe, I won’t / But the waves won’t break my boat / But the waves won’t brеak my boat,” he sings on the chorus.

Earlier this week, Sheeran teased “Boat” on Instagram, with a video clip of him falling into the ocean while driving his car. He quickly emerges from the vehicle, with newfound confidence.

“Boat is the first song I wrote and finished for Subtract, it’s where it all began, and a good way to kick off the album,” he said in the post’s caption.

You can listen to “Boat” above.

is out 5/5 via Asylum and Atlantic. Find more information here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
×