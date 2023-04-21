We are just weeks away from Ed Sheeran‘s much anticipated fifth studio album, —. Ahead of the album, he has shared his new song, “Boat.”

One the poignant, introspective single, Sheeran rises from hardship after facing emotional turmoil. Over a simple guitar pattern, Sheeran shares a story of hope and perseverance, reminding the listener that nothing can break him.

“The more that I love, the less that I feel / The times that I jumped never were real / They say that all scars will heal, but I know / Maybe, I won’t / But the waves won’t break my boat / But the waves won’t brеak my boat,” he sings on the chorus.

Earlier this week, Sheeran teased “Boat” on Instagram, with a video clip of him falling into the ocean while driving his car. He quickly emerges from the vehicle, with newfound confidence.

“Boat is the first song I wrote and finished for Subtract, it’s where it all began, and a good way to kick off the album,” he said in the post’s caption.

You can listen to “Boat” above.

— is out 5/5 via Asylum and Atlantic. Find more information here.

