Ed Sheeran’s four-part Disney+ docuseries, The Sum Of It All, gave an intimate look at his personal life, including his relationship with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and their growing family. The couple shares two daughters, Lyra, 2, and Jupiter, 1, and one episode of the docuseries focuses on Sheeran adjusting to the impact his high-demand career has on his family dynamic.

Subtract, Sheeran’s newly released album, required a promotional run in New York City, where he also emerged victorious from a plagiarism lawsuit. While there last week, he took a few moments to personally deliver parenting advice to a couple, who are self-identified Ed Sheeran fans, expecting their first child.

Meet Cutes NYC orchestrated the encounter and posted the result on Instagram and TikTok. In the video, the couple answers seemingly innocuous questions about how they met and their shared interests. The latter category includes Sheeran, as their first dance at their wedding was to “Put It All On Me” from Sheeran’s 2019 album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Out of nowhere, Sheeran appeared from behind them. The woman started shrieking in glee while the man screamed, “Holy sh*t! This just made our life. That’s fantastic.”

After they relayed that “Put It All On Me” was their first dance, Sheeran remarked, “I think that’s the first time I’ve heard somebody dance to that. That’s great.” And after learning they were due to welcome a baby boy in five weeks, he imparted simple wisdom: “Month 4, it gets easier. … The one thing you need to know is that no one gets it right.”

“We heard this couple had a great story and were HUGE Ed Sheeran fans… Thank you Ed for allowing us to be a part of the special surprise,” Meet Cutes NYC captioned the post.

Sheeran has begun the overlapping North American legs of his Mathematics Tour and Subtract Tour. The former continues at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on May 20, and the latter will kick off at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida on May 19. See all of his upcoming dates here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.