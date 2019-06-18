Getty Image

Ed Sheeran has been collaborating a lot lately, and that’s because he’s preparing to release his next album, No. 6 Collaborations Project. He previously revealed the tracklist, although didn’t include any of the guest artists. Now, though, he has revealed the final tracklist in an Instagram story, features and all, and it’s absolutely packed.

Both Eminem and 50 Cent appear on “Remember The Name,” while the rest of the album includes Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Stormzy, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott, Ella Mai, Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Skrillex, Bruno Mars, and Chris Stapleton.

Sheeran previously said of the album, “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No. 5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No. 6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

Check out the No. 6 Collaborations Project tracklist below.

1. “Beautiful People” (feat. Khalid)

2. “South Of The Border” (feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B)

3. “Cross Me” (feat. Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock)

4. “Take Me Back To London” (feat. Stormzy)

5. “Best Part Of Me” (feat. Yebba)

6. “I Don’t Care” (feat. Justin Bieber)

7. “Antisocial” (feat. Travis Scott)

8. “Remember The Name” (feat. Eminem and 50 Cent)

9. “Feels” (feat. Young Thug and J Hus)

10. “Put It All On Me” (feat. Ella Mai)

11. “Nothing On You” (feat. Paulo Londra and Dave)

12. “I Don’t Want Your Money” (feat. H.E.R.)

13. “1000 Nights” (feat. Meek Mill and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

14. “Way To Break My Heart” (feat. Skrillex)

15. “Blow” (with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton)

No. 6 Collaborations Project is out 7/12 via Warner Music.

