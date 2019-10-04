After originally releasing the song as part of his album No. 6 Collaborations, Ed Sheeran debuted the cinematic video to “South Of The Border” today and it turns out the video is more of an action-filled blockbuster than a classic music video.

Directed by Jason Koenig, the video is a take on a spy film and stars Sheeran, Camila Cabello, and Cardi B as conspirators. Throughout the action-packed narrative, two separate spies, played by Paul Karmiryan and Alexis Ren, set their sights on Sheeran’s expensive ruby necklace. Ren gets a hold of the precious item and flees to Mexico. A chase ensues while Camila Cabello and Sheeran team up to reclaim the necklace, kidnapping the two spies along with Cardi B. Cardi B ends up escaping her shackles and frees the two spies, much to the disappointment of Sheeran and Cabello.

After several twists and turns of the video’s plot, the entertaining visual ends on a humorous note. Cardi B finds a handheld receiver and gives Ed Sheeran a message. “Hello, is this Edward?” she says. “When I find out where you are I’m gonna kick your ass. You know I’m crazy. I don’t know why you thought it was a good idea to kidnap me.”

