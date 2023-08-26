Ed Sheeran is committing to his Autumn Variations era. This fall, he will release his sixth studio album, Autumn Variations, which marks his first major label solo album without a mathematical symbol in the title. And of course, Sheeran is ringing in the fall in the most autumnal way possible — with pumpkin spice lattes, of course.

In a video shared to Sheeran’s Instagram page, the “Eyes Closed” singer is seen working as a barista in a Seattle Starbucks, slinging out pumpkin spice lattes left and right.

In addition to serving up drinks, Sheeran also gifted customers with a new nickname, in true Starbucks barista fashion.

“Thanks for having me @starbucks,” said Sheeran in the post’s caption. “[I]f you gave me your name I gave you a new one, for I am the barista of joy.”

You can see a montage featuring clips from Sheeran’s day as a barista above.

Sheeran’s upcoming album, Autumn Variations comes just four months after the release of his fifth album — (Subtract). Like —, Autumn Variations will be co-produced by Aaron Dessner.

Autumn Variations is out 9/29 via Gingerbread Man and Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.