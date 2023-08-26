Ed Sheeran 2023 Starbucks
Ed Sheeran Rang In His ‘Autumn Variations’ Era As ‘The Barista Of Joy’ At Starbucks

Ed Sheeran is committing to his Autumn Variations era. This fall, he will release his sixth studio album, Autumn Variations, which marks his first major label solo album without a mathematical symbol in the title. And of course, Sheeran is ringing in the fall in the most autumnal way possible — with pumpkin spice lattes, of course.

In a video shared to Sheeran’s Instagram page, the “Eyes Closed” singer is seen working as a barista in a Seattle Starbucks, slinging out pumpkin spice lattes left and right.

In addition to serving up drinks, Sheeran also gifted customers with a new nickname, in true Starbucks barista fashion.

“Thanks for having me @starbucks,” said Sheeran in the post’s caption. “[I]f you gave me your name I gave you a new one, for I am the barista of joy.”

You can see a montage featuring clips from Sheeran’s day as a barista above.

Sheeran’s upcoming album, Autumn Variations comes just four months after the release of his fifth album — (Subtract). Like , Autumn Variations will be co-produced by Aaron Dessner.

Autumn Variations is out 9/29 via Gingerbread Man and Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

