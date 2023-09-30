Yesterday (September 29), Ed Sheeran dropped his sixth studio album, Autumn Variations. For this particular album, Sheeran deviated from his traditional strategy in which he drops a single or two before the album. For this particular album, Sheeran wants fans to enjoy the project in full, from beginning to end, without the pressure of having to match the success of his previous records. Still, he and his fans had every reason to celebrate this new album, as they painted the town red in New York City.

In a video shared to Instagram, Sheeran announced that he would visit random bars throughout the city, buying strangers drinks over the course of the night.

The video then cuts to a montage of Sheeran partying in bars, playing beer pong with and other bar games, chatting up strangers on the subway, and simply having a good time.

By the end of the video, Sheeran proves to have had a productive night out.

“I’m very drunk right now. Very drunk,” he said, concluding the video montage.

You can see a clip from the bar crawl above.

Autumn Variations is out now via Gingerbread Man Records. Find more information here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.