Ed Sheeran will release his Autumn Variations album on September 29, and his Mathematics Tour schedule experienced some unexpected variance over the weekend.

Sheeran was due to perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 9, but as show time approached, he informed fans that it was “impossible to go forward with the show” because of “a safety issue.”

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry x”

Shortly thereafter, Sheeran posted a screenshot of a news article reporting on the causation his of postponement — “a flooring problem was flagged” while setting up staging — alongside an even lengthier caption, which can be read below:

“A little bit more context on the cancellation yesterday. It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything. I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation. Of course refunds are available at point of purchase, and there is a rescheduled show October the 28th if people still want to come, I promise it will be special. Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to Vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside. We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x”

While Sheeran clearly felt badly about the ordeal, he didn’t wallow in it. Instead, he crashed an unsuspecting couple’s wedding. He acoustically serenaded them with an unreleased track apparently titled “Magical” from Autumn Variations inside A Little White Chapel in Vegas.

See the sweet moment below, and keep track of Sheeran’s remaining North American dates for his Mathematics Tour and overlapping Subtract Tour here.

