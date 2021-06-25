Ed Sheeran Shared ‘Bad Habits,’ The First Track From His New Era

Ed Sheeran has recently made it clear he’s gearing up for a new era and a whole lot of new music. The pop star recently told Radio 1 that his new music was going to be “really different” and lead to a new stage in his already massive career. After ending 2020 with the quiet new track, “Afterglow,” Sheeran confirmed a new record would drop in 2021, and a recent press and social media blitz has let fans know that a new single would be coming tonight.

Previously teasing “Bad Habits” with a snippet posted to Instagram, Sheeran has also been rocking a full-on vampire look as he gears up for a new phase. Carrying that same look into tonight’s new video, it looks like the monster life suits Sheeran pretty well.

Check out the new song and video for “Bad Habits” above, and remember, Sheeran will be a week-long guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden, so he’ll likely be sharing a lot more info about this new era and song, and what to expect of his next record. Now that touring is back, I’m guessing we’ll be getting a full slate of performance dates coming soon as well, so keep an eye out for all that and more.

