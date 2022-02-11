Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been two of the music industry’s best besties over the past decade. In fact, it’s been just about exactly a decade, as the two first met and worked together in 2012. Today, Swift hopped on a new version of Sheeran’s “The Joker And The Queen,” and the song and video have both pop stars reflecting on their ten-year friendship.

Sheeran shared the video and wrote about Swift, as well as about how the stars of the new video also portrayed Swift and Sheeran in Swift’s “Everything Has Changed” visual back in the day. He wrote, “Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I’m so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life. For the music video we got the kids from our song Everything Has Changed, all grown up and off to college now ! Hope you love the song, and the video, and have a great week x.”

Swift also shared the video on her Instagram Story and wrote, “This video makes me think of our friendship all these years. also can’t believe Jack & Ava from the Everything Has Changed video came back and did this!! Nostalgic heaven !”

In case you haven’t seen the “The Joker And The Queen” video yet, check that out here.

