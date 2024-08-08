Taylor Swift was scheduled to perform three concerts at Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, Austria on August 8-10, but all three shows were canceled on Wednesday, August 7, after Austrian police arrested two men allegedly connected to “a planned terrorist attack” at the venue.
Austrian officials relayed grim details to the press, as per the Associated Press, including that a 19-year-old Austrian had confessed to planning his attacks in July and previously pledging allegiance to ISIS.
“He wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made,” Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, the Head Of The Directorate Of State Security And Intelligence, said.
Swift has not yet publicly commented, so Swifties are wondering whether her second set of shows at London’s Wembley Stadium will go on as scheduled.
Is Taylor Swift Still Performing The Eras Tour In London?
On Thursday morning, August 8, Variety reported Swift is “still due” to perform at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20.
“Sources tells Variety Swift’s team are currently working closely with both tour promoter AEG and Wembley to review the situation, including any additional security measures that may be implemented,” the publication relayed.
Swift’s five London concerts will conclude the European and UK leg of her The Eras Tour before she returns to North America for a second (much shorter) leg to conclude the historic run.
Earlier this week, Swift announced Holly Humberstone, Maisie Peters, Raye, Sofia Isella, and Suki Waterhouse would serve as new openers at Wembley in addition to Paramore, who have accompanied Swift throughout this leg.