Is Taylor Swift Still Performing ‘The Eras Tour’ In London?

Taylor Swift was scheduled to perform three concerts at Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, Austria on August 8-10, but all three shows were canceled on Wednesday, August 7, after Austrian police arrested two men allegedly connected to “a planned terrorist attack” at the venue.

Austrian officials relayed grim details to the press, as per the Associated Press, including that a 19-year-old Austrian had confessed to planning his attacks in July and previously pledging allegiance to ISIS.

“He wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made,” Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, the Head Of The Directorate Of State Security And Intelligence, said.

Swift has not yet publicly commented, so Swifties are wondering whether her second set of shows at London’s Wembley Stadium will go on as scheduled.