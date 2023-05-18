Pride Month is almost here, so Procter & Gamble is teaming up with iHeartMedia for another year of their annual event Can’t Cancel Pride. Hosted by JoJo Siwa, the virtual affair will take place on June 15 from the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles and will be streaming online for fans to watch. 2021’s lineup had Lil Nas X and Demi Lovato, and this year’s roster is as exciting.

Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 will feature performances from Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Ciara, Billy Porter, Hayley Kiyoko, Kesha, Kelsea Ballerini, and more. It’s the fourth year of the event, and so far it’s raised $11 million to LGBTQ+ organizations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, National Black Justice Coalition, SAGE, CenterLink, and OutRight International.

“The return of ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ is always an exciting time, as we bring iHeartMedia’s audiences together across broadcast, podcasts and social to celebrate the strength of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia, in a statement. “This year we shine a spotlight on how far we’ve come and how much more there is to do to fuel equality and inclusion in support of these important organizations making the world better for the LGBTQ+ community everyday around the nation.”

Find more information on the Can’t Cancel Pride website.