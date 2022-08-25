Meghan Markle just earned herself a new crown as The Queen of Spotify. Following Tuesday’s launch of her podcast, “Meghan Markle’s Archetypes,” the royal duchess has already managed to knock Joe Rogan out of the top spot on the streaming platform. “The Joe Rogan Experience” is almost always in the No. 1 spot week-to-week, but “Archetypes” managed to dethrone Rogan in the U.S. and several international markets including Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

In “Archetypes,” Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, invites cultural commentators, historians and contemporary thinkers to delve into the origin of stereotypes about women and how those shape narratives. The weekly series is produced by Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Media.

The first episode featured a conversation with Serena Williams as the two women discussed “the double standard women face when they are labeled ‘ambitious’ and the ripple effect this has on other aspects of their life, as well as how they are perceived.” Clearly, it was a winning combination that helped Markle snatch victory from Rogan.

However, the controversial podcaster sat down with Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, which is sure to generate headlines and possibly restore Rogan to the top spot. Or not, and we enter a bold new era where Meghan Markle becomes the undisputed champ of podcasts. The internet, right? Who knows how anything works on here.

