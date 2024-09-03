Music lovers in San Francisco were eagerly awaiting Elton John’s headlining concert during Dreamforce 2024 on September 18. Sadly, last month the “Bennie And The Jets” singer’s highly anticipated appearance was abruptly canceled. Today (September 3), the reason for the sudden pull out might’ve been revealed.

In a statement posted Instagram (viewable here), Elton John revealed he has been silently recovering from an intense medical ailment.

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” he wrote. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process, and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

He closed the note with an upbeat attitude about his road to recovery, writing: “I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery this far.”

In August 2023, Elton John was temporarily hospitalized after a nasty fall at home. But after treatment he bounced back with the support of his medical team and family. Supporters are hoping for the same with his eye infection.