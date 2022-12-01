‘Encanto’ Unsurprisingly Has The Top YouTube Song Of 2022

There is absolutely no way anyone at all is surprised by this news, but YouTube officially announced its Top 10 songs of the year, and wouldn’t you know it, the Encanto soundtrack’s inescapable breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is right at the top of the list. The surprise smash topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks in February following the release of the film on Disney+, prompting an all-star performance of the song at the Oscars complete with a new Megan Thee Stallion verse.

In fact, the only one surprised by the song’s success was its writer, Lin-Manuel Miranda. In March, he told Los Angeles Times that he believed a different song from the soundtrack would become the runaway hit. “I would have swapped ‘Colombia, Mi Encanto’,” he said. “‘Colombia, Mi Encanto ’is such a party tune: ‘This could maybe have a little life beyond the movie.’ And the fact that the ensemble song that is incredibly plot-heavy and almost requires having seen the film to fully understand is the one at the top of the charts is one of the most delightful and hilarious surprises … of my life.”

While many attempts to explain Bruno’s popularity have been made over the course of 2022, you can experience it for yourself at the top of the page. Pay attention to the balcony during Dolores’ verse — even Bruno himself can’t resist the groove as the rest of the Madrigal family roasts his entire existence.

As for the rest of YouTube’s top 10 songs list, you can check that out below.

1. Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

2. Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”

3. Jessica Darrow – “Surface Pressure”

4. Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

5. Future – “Wait for U” feat. Drake, Tems

6. Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

7. Karol G, Becky G – “Mamiii”

8. Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

9. Karol G – “Provenza”

10. Lil Baby – “In a Minute”