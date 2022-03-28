Insert a joke here about how “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto has ended up being one of the most discussed songs of 2022 so far. The Lin-Manuel Miranda penned hit went all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and stayed there for weeks, breaking multiple records in its wake, so I guess that was enough to get Megan Thee Stallion’s attention.

It would seem obvious that the song would be nominated by the 2022 Oscars for Best Original Song, but instead, “Dos Oruguitas,” another track from Encanto, had the honor. But since no one really ever talks (heh) about that song, it’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” that got the superstar treatment for the show, with Megan Thee Stallion joining Luis Fonsi and Becky G for a rendition of the hit that might as well count as a full-on remix. Megan did her thing, adding a signature fast-paced rap verse to the song, that was tailored specifically to highlight the Oscars connection, so we’ll see if it sticks.

O elenco de Encanto, Becky G, Luis Fonsi e Megan Thee Stallion cantando ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ no #Oscar! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VUeZsrOWt9 — Almanaque Disney (@almanaquedisney) March 28, 2022

Check out the performance above