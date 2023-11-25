During yesterday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, K-Pop band Enhypen appeared on a giant float of Baby Shark. If you aren’t familiar, it’s a children’s cartoon that started from a viral song in 2016, which the South Korean entertainment company Pinkfong, released. Now, they’re making it into a fittingly titled Baby Shark’s Big Movie.

Enhypen appears on the soundtrack with their song “Keep Swimmin’ Through,” which they performed at the parade. Before they showed off their killer choreography, a snippet of the “do do do Baby Shark” track prefaced their own.

ENHYPEN just performed Keep Swimmin' Through at the Macy's Thanksgiving Paradepic.twitter.com/APJqPougyW — Moon (@moonandenhypen) November 23, 2023

However, social media users who were watching the Parade thought the float was way too small for the band, both for their height and their status — providing some hilarious reactions.

that baby shark float looks too small for enhypen? 😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/YmQdBiHBzV — ⋆｡˚ iciel ☁︎ ˚｡⋆｡ (@baekwoniee) November 23, 2023

Enhypen is also set to appear in the movie as a singing group of Beluga whales.

The rest of Baby Shark’s Big Movie‘s cast has major names too. Cardi B and Offset will be returning as their characters of… Sharki B and Offshark. Their two children are also set to make a cameo, getting their own aquatic-themed names in the process. Lance Bass will also play himself as a TV presenter, according to Rolling Stone.

Check out Enhypen’s Thanksgiving Day performance above. Below, find some more thoughts about the Baby Shark float.

The baby shark float’s so small for 7 large men HAHAHAHA cutie!!! Cutie Enhypen!! pic.twitter.com/GAZk93cWtr — c ˚₊·—̳͟͞͞♡ (@mybubbyhee) November 23, 2023

enhypen being a belugas band in a baby shark moviehttps://t.co/DnPM7c5feP https://t.co/tl9XnN35Kt — ً (@mightwon) November 19, 2023

Me pretending to be a fellow Beluga out of water in front of Enhypen Baby Shark float so I get that notice pic.twitter.com/h4XrFLp25S — ☃️ (@myjongseong) November 23, 2023

