enhypen baby shark 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Enhypen Performed On A ‘Baby Shark’ Thanksgiving Float That Fans Thought They Were Way Too Tall For

During yesterday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, K-Pop band Enhypen appeared on a giant float of Baby Shark. If you aren’t familiar, it’s a children’s cartoon that started from a viral song in 2016, which the South Korean entertainment company Pinkfong, released. Now, they’re making it into a fittingly titled Baby Shark’s Big Movie.

Enhypen appears on the soundtrack with their song “Keep Swimmin’ Through,” which they performed at the parade. Before they showed off their killer choreography, a snippet of the “do do do Baby Shark” track prefaced their own.

However, social media users who were watching the Parade thought the float was way too small for the band, both for their height and their status — providing some hilarious reactions.

Enhypen is also set to appear in the movie as a singing group of Beluga whales.

The rest of Baby Shark’s Big Movie‘s cast has major names too. Cardi B and Offset will be returning as their characters of… Sharki B and Offshark. Their two children are also set to make a cameo, getting their own aquatic-themed names in the process. Lance Bass will also play himself as a TV presenter, according to Rolling Stone.

Check out Enhypen’s Thanksgiving Day performance above. Below, find some more thoughts about the Baby Shark float.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×