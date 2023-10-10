Here Is Enhypen’s ‘Fate Tour’ Setlist

Enhypen kicked off their Fate Tour in Seoul, South Korea over the summer. Now, the K-pop band is bringing the show to North America for global fans to hear all their favorite songs. This tour leg started with a weekend performance at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Over the next few weeks, the band will play Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena, Houston’s Toyota Center, Dallas’ American Airlines Center, Chicago’s United Center, and two nights at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. View the complete list of upcoming tour dates here.

For those attending an Enhypen concert in the future and looking for what songs you can expect to hear on the setlist, we’ve got you covered.

Continue scrolling to see Enhypen’s North American opening night setlist for the Fate Tour.

1. “Drunk-Dazed”

2. “Blockbuster”

3. “Let Me In (20 Cube)”

4. “Flicker”

5. “FEVER”

6. “Future Perfect (Pass The MIC)”

7. “Blessed-Cursed”

8. “Attention, Please!”

9. “ParadoXXX Invasion”

10. “Tamed-Dashed”

11. “TFW (That Feeling When)” (Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo)

12. “Just A Little Bit” (Heeseung, Jungwon, NI-KI)

13. “10 Months”

14. “Polaroid Love”

15. “SHOUT OUT”

16. “Go Big Or Go Home”

17. “Chaconne”

18. “Bills”

19. “Criminal Love”

20. “Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)”

21. “Bite Me”

22. “One In A Billion”

23. “Karma”

24. “Go Big Or Go Home” (Teasers: One and Only & Polaroid Love)