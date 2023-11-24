As Brandy and Jon Batiste put on their chippiest holiday cheer for the cameras during the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, one musician used the viewership to roll out something special to them. Although she was not present on one of the day’s overly decorated floats, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance during the broadcast by way of her latest Renaissance concert movie trailer.

Beyoncé debuts new trailer for RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé on NBC’s #MacysThanksgivingDayParade coverage.pic.twitter.com/D7XMsTTGla — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) November 23, 2023

“Time is my biggest obstacle,” Beyoncé says in the clip. “It’s impossible to not realize how fast it’s going when you’re looking through the eyes of your children.”

The opening scene is adorably captured by her youngest daughter, Rumi, who she shares with husband and fellow musician Jay-Z. As Rumi’s bit-sized voice can be heard in the trailer, that’s not the only cameo viewers will quickly identify.

As Beyoncé remarks, “I think about all of my heroes, and all that they endured,” Diana Ross graces the scene. In other moments, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and each of the members of Destiny’s Child, past and present (Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson) are spotlighted.

Watch the full trailer for Beyoncé’s latest Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé trailer above.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is slated to hit theaters on December 1. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.