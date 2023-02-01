If you happen to be on the west coast and aren’t attending the second week of Coachella, then you may have plans now.

Entertainment company Infinite Prospects Entertainment (IPE) with the support of MGM Resorts International announced the inaugural We Bridge Music Festival And Expo. The three-day expo and two-day music event will take place on April 21 to 23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The music festival’s lineup will be headlined by rising K-pop boy group ENHYPEN, followed by popular acts like Kang Daniel, VIVIZ, Dreamcatcher, CIX, ONEUS, fromis_9, BE’O, and more to come.

According to an official press release, CEO of Infinite Prospects Alex Kang says, “With the rise in Asian entertainment into mainstream prominence, we wanted to bring more awareness and access to artists, talent, and brands within our community. We are excited to have K-pop at the forefront of We Bridge’s music showcase this year, as the industry’s impact and popularity continue to grow. We see this as our humble beginning and have a vision of building an even bigger stage that is widely representative of all Asian talent.”

In addition to the music programming, the expo will include The Grammy Museum stage where special performances and Q&A panels with the music festival acts will be held. All ticket holders will be able to attend the panels, while those who wish to participate in special events such as hi-touches will need to purchase a ticket of a qualifying tier.

Tickets for We Bridge are on sale now at webridgeexpo.com.