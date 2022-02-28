We mostly see Zendaya as an actor these days, but she’s had some success in the music world, too. She put out a self-titled album in 2013 that spawned a top-40 single in “Replay.” She and Zac Efron also sang “Rewrite The Stars,” one of the two singles from the beloved The Greatest Showman soundtrack (the other of course being “This Is Me”). She gets to flex her musical skills on Euphoria sometimes, too, like she and show composer Labrinth have done on the soundtrack cut “I’m Tired.”

A Zendaya-less version of the song was actually released earlier this month after appearing in the season’s fourth episode, but that iteration of the song has since been removed from streaming services. Labrinth himself performed the song in the show, making it the first time he’s appeared on-screen in the series. This tune is part of what has become something of a tradition for Euphoria, as the show’s first season also featured with a song from Zendaya and Labrinth, “All For Us.”

The song isn’t the only recent musical takeaway from Euphoria: Dominic Fike, who entered the show playing Elliot this season, spent five minutes on the season finale singing a song, which left some viewers in love with the emotional moment and others scratching their heads at the oddity of it.

Listen to “I’m Tired” above.