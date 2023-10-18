Are There Featured Artists On Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)?’

Taylor Swift’s latest re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), is on the way, as it’s set for release on October 27. Swift is obviously the main attraction here, but what other artists can fan’s expect to hear on the album?

Are there any featured artists on Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?

Surprisingly, no.

“Surprisingly” because the three previous Taylor’s Version albums — Fearless in 2021, Red in 2021, and Speak Now in 2023 — all had features: Colbie Caillat, Maren Morris, and Keith Urban on Fearless; Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers, and Chris Stapleton on Red; and Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams on Speak Now.

As the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) tracklist stands right now, though, there are currently no featured artists credited. Swift didn’t make the album alone, of course: Credited as writers on the album are Ryan Tedder, Max Martin, Shellback, Ali Payami, Jack Antonoff, and Imogen Heap.

Worth noting is that there were rumors that Nicki Minaj would be making an appearance on the album. Some also suspected that The 1975 or just the band’s Matty Healy would be on the album, but a Swift spokesperson debunked that one directly, saying, that “neither Matty Healy nor [The] 1975 are on this album.”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.