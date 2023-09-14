Is Matty Healy On Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)?’

Taylor Swift is having the time of her life. The “Anti-Hero” star had lots of fun at the VMAs the other night, and her concert film for The Eras Tour broke AMC’s record for the biggest single-day ticket sales.

It seems like it was ages ago that she was rumored to be dating The 1975’s Matty Healy. However, there was talk of his possible appearance on Swift’s re-recording of 1989. Now, that has been debunked, according to Billboard. A spokesperson for Swift told the publication that “neither Matty Healy nor [The] 1975 are on this album.”

It was in June that it was reported that Swift and Healy broke up. “According to a friend close to the situation … Taylor is in fact ‘single’ again, although it’s still unclear exactly why they’ve now split up,” TMZ reported, adding that they “haven’t been seen in public together since May 25 when they were out on a dinner date.”

There has already been gossip speculating another Swift relationship, this time with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. A source reportedly told The Messenger, “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.” A source also reportedly told TMSPN, “Taylor Swift had scheduled to go to a place she frequents with Travis Kelce.”