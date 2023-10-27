It’s been seven hours. Time for Taylor Swift to drop a new album.

The pop star released the Taylor’s Version of 1989 at midnight. Before the clock struck 9 a.m. EST, she announced a deluxe edition of the album, featuring a remix of “Bad Blood” with Kendrick Lamar.

“Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him,” Swift wrote on X. “Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’, I smiled.”

Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone… pic.twitter.com/au2PNAjHfx — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 27, 2023

She continued, “The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me. I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition.”

The deluxe edition of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the same as the “normal” 1989 (Taylor’s Version), including five new vault tracks, just with the “Bad Blood” as the final song. You can listen below.