When he’s not collaborating with his sister Billie Eilish on her beloved music, Finneas has been building a nice solo career for himself. He released his debut EP Blood Harmony last year, which was followed by a deluxe edition last month. Now he’s continuing to churn out new music, as he dropped a fresh single today, “What They’ll Say About Us,” an evocative piano-pop ballad for which he also released a video.

The clip is a close-up of Finneas staring down the barrel of the camera as his background and environment continually shift behind him. Press materials describe the track as “an ode to human strength and connection when faced with life’s tribulations,” and Finneas says of it:

“I wrote this song in June after spending the day at a protest in Downtown LA, filled with hope with the prospect that millions of people were coming together from all over the world to fight against institutionalized racism and inequality. During that time, I’d also been following Amanda Kloots as she documented her husband Nick Cordero’s time in the ICU while in a coma after being admitted for COVID-19. Imagining her sitting by his side, waiting, hopeful for him to wake up, it got me thinking about all the millions of people, all over the world, who also have loved ones, parents, children and extended family members going through the same thing. Fighting this horrific virus. Some will over-come and wake up again, while others, tragically may not. This song is dedicated to all who have had to endure this year. I hope this song can offer some sort of comfort to those who may need it.”

Watch the video for “What They’ll Say About Us” above.