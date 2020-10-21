Musician and producer Finneas gained recognition with a handful of Grammys for his work on his sister Billie Eilish’s debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, but he also has an impressive catalog of his own. The singer recently released the powerful ballad “What They’ll Say About Us” and now, Finneas returns with an electric reflection on internet culture.

Finneas’ “Can’t Wait To Be Dead” opens with a folky acoustic guitar and the singer’s gentle musings before a driving beat takes over. “Somebody’s callin’ you out for somеthin’ you never said / Kinda can’t wait to be dead / Somebody’s wasting my time / F*ck your Confederate flag, you’ve got no reason to brag,” he sings.

Speaking about the single in a statement, the musician explained his inspiration comes from his complicated relationship with the internet: “I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it, but, to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the internet. Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic. Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh, sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead.”

Ahead of releasing “Can’t Wait To Be Dead,” the singer hopped on a number of projects with other big-name stars. Most recently, Finneas worked with Demi Lovato on her politically-charged anthem “Commander In Chief.”

Listen to Finneas’ “Can’t Wait To Be Dead” above.