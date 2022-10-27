Singer, songwriter, and producer Finneas revealed that he crashed his bicycle last Friday (October 21).

He shared the news in an Instagram post, in which he revealed that he flew over the bike’s handlebars and injured his collarbone, and sustained a radial head fracture to his right elbow.

“The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery,” Finneas said in the post’s caption, “which I am now on the other side of and I’m feeling great! I want to give an enormous thank you to Dr. Brian Lee who performed the surgery, Dr. Neal Elattrache and everyone at Kerlan Jobe for their incredible treatment I feel so privileged to have received. I’d also like to thank Jonathan Erb PT for guiding me through the treatment process as well as the ongoing process of physical rehab I now face. I also want to thank my family for their support and love, and most of all Claudia for dropping everything to take care of me the second this happened. She has been an Angel through all of this.”

Elsewhere in the post’s caption, he said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash — “Lesson forever learned.” Thankfully, he appears to be making a smooth recovery, and if he continues to do so, he will still perform at his sister, Billie Eilish’s shows at Kia Forum in Inglewood in December.