Finneas may be best known for his production work with his sister, Billie Eilish, as the two racked up a slew of awards for Billie’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go. His talents as a solo artist should not be overlooked, however, and he’s been steadily adding to his catalog recently. Following last month’s “Can’t Wait To Be Dead,” the pop singer made his return with a politically-charged track, and a very timely one at that, called “Where The Poison Is.”

On the new track, Finneas delivers a number of references to the current state of life in the United States. He discusses the coronavirus pandemic, singing, “When the month of March felt more like 40 years.” He also takes a shot at President Trump on multiple occasions on the song. Finneas shared his displeasures with Trump’s handling of the coronavirus saying, “When all my friends get sick it’s on the President / When all my friends get sick it’s on his government.” He continued his onslaught on the President by labeling him “poisonous” and a “snake.”

“Take me to the place where the poison is / To put a face to what’s poisonous,” Finneas said. “To give him a little taste of his medicine / There’s a snake that thinks it’s the President.”

This is not the first time the pop singer has delivered a socially-charged message in his music. His video for “Can’t Wait To Be Dead,” which he released in late October, is filled with references to some of the year’s most talked-about subjects including the election and social justice protests.

Listen to “Where The Poison Is” above.