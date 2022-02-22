Dover, Delaware-based music festival Firefly has had a rough couple of years, announcing star-studded events that would later be canceled due to the pandemic. While they were planning to reschedule to 2021, that didn’t happen and instead it’s set for this fall. It will take place from September 22 to 25 with a new, dazzling roster that leans more toward pop-punk than any other genre. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 25.

Notable artists include Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Halsey, Weezer, Zedd, Big Sean, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Bleachers, Avril Lavigne, Jamie xx, The Kid Laroi, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Gryffin, Charli XCX, Little Simz, 100 Gecs, Willow, Conan Gray, Wolf Alice, Cordae, and Gayle.

Other artists include Dorian Electra, Matt Maeson, Cold War Kids, Chloe Moriondo, Gus Dapperton, The Backseat Lovers, Dayglow, Indigo De Souza, Princess Nokia, Manchester Orchestra, Benny The Butcher, Yung Bae, Alexander 23, Daisy The Great, Anna Of The North, The Brook & The Bluff, Mod Sun, Flor, Mallrat, Ezra Furman, The Regrettes, Jungle, Cordae, Phantoms, Loud Luxury, Girl Talk, Ship Wrek, Weston Estate, Chai, Wax Motif, John Summit, and The Head And The Heart.

