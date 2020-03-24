Firefly Music Festival 2020 Has Been Canceled Due to The Coronavirus Pandemic

Today, unfortunately, has been a big day for sad news about music festivals. Although Lollapalooza isn’t officially canceled or postponed, they have delayed their lineup announcement, which may not be a great sign. Firefly Music Festival, another major US fest, has a more somber development to share today, as they have canceled their 2020 installment entirely.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, organizers note, “At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to confirm the cancellation of Firefly Music Festival 2020. We take the safety and health of our fans, staff and community seriously and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

This year’s lineup was set to feature Billie Eilish, Rage Against The Machine, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182, and Maggie Rogers.

Find Firefly’s full note below.