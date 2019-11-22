Fresh off a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video, FKA Twigs stopped by the late-night British talk show Later… With Jools Holland to dazzle the audience with her ethereal voice. FKA Twigs took the mic, joined on piano by fellow musician Sampha, for a majestic performance.

Sporting a plunging white gown, FKA Twigs showcased her breathy and moving vocals. Though the singer was joined by a live audience, FKA Twigs managed to make the performance feel intimate. The singer is known for her lively shows complete with back-up dancers and pole dancing but FKA Twigs opted to instead disengage with the audience and remain stationary during the late-night production. The singer’s stage presence combined with her exquisite vocals resulted in an affecting rendition of “Cellophane.”

FKA Twigs’ performance comes shortly after the release of her sophomore record, Magdalene. The nine-track record boasts religious themes and an unexpected feature by Future. The record received critical acclaim and her video accompanying “Cellophane” is nominated for a Grammy for Best Music Video. The video features the singer skillfully mastering a complicated pole dance, which she later recreated on Jimmy Fallon.

Watch FKA Twigs perform “Cellophane” with on Later… With Jools Holland above.

Magdalene is out now via Young Turks. Get it here.