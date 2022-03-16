Florence And The Machine recently announced their new album, Dance Fever, is coming out on May 13. In the days leading up to that, part of Florence Welch’s promotional efforts will involve a handful of newly announced concerts in the US and UK, with money from them going to help good causes.

The mini-trek starts with three UK shows: Newcastle on April 15, Blackburn on the 16th, and London on the 19th. £1 from every ticket sold will go to Choose Love. According to its website, “Choose Love does whatever it takes to provide refugees and displaced people with everything from lifesaving search and rescue boats to food and legal advice. We elevate the voices and visibility of refugees and galvanise public support for agile community organisations providing vital support to refugees along migration routes globally.”

After that is a pair of US concerts: One in Los Angeles on April 29 and the other in New York on May 6. A dollar from every ticket sold for the New York show will go to Women In Need, which bills itself as “the largest provider of shelter and services for homeless families in NYC.” A dollar from LA show tickets will go to The Los Angeles Community Action Network, which fights “for Human Rights from the epicenter of Human Rights violations, Skid Row USA Human Rights Defenders and truth tellers.”

Check out the full list of shows below.

04/15 — Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

04/16 — Blackburn, UK King George’s Hall

04/19 — London, UK @ Theatre Royal Drury Lane

04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre

05/06 — New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

Florence + The Machine will play 3 intimate shows this April in Newcastle, Blackburn and London.

Pre-order Dance Fever from https://t.co/FH3jVLfXQn before 8pm GMT today for the chance to access the pre-sale tomorrow from 9am

£1 for every ticket sold will be donated to @chooselove pic.twitter.com/FNK0uBbQXE — florence welch (@florencemachine) March 15, 2022

Florence + The Machine will play 2 intimate shows in the US at Los Angeles Theatre on 29 April and Alice Tully Hall NYC on 6 May.

Tickets on sale March 18 at 10am local.

$1 for every ticket sold will be donated to @winnyc_org for the NY show, and @lacanetwork for the LA show pic.twitter.com/CWuEiTd2pS — florence welch (@florencemachine) March 16, 2022

Dance Fever is out 5/13 via Polydor Records. Pre-save it here.