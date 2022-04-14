Florence And The Machine’s fifth album, Dance Fever, is due out on May 13th and Florence Welch and company have been extremely thorough with a well-thought-out series of drips leading up to the album’s release. There have been powerful videos like the Ukraine-filmed “Heaven Is Here” and the death-defying dancing on “King.” Two weeks ago the band announced a North American Tour slate with support from Arlo Parks, Yves Tumor, King Princess, Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, and Sam Evian, and now the full album tracklist has been revealed in the coolest ways possible.

On the band’s website, a series of beautiful tarot cards, each bearing a track title and chapter number, is on display. Click into each one and if a video is out for it, you’ll be taken to the clip. If it isn’t yet, you get sent to a pre-order link. We can’t say enough about how beautifully designed each card that depicts Welch is. Shout out to the super fans at FlorenceBrasil.com, who took the liberty of clipping these track listing cards and tweeting them out one at a time.

CAPÍTULO 13: The Bomb pic.twitter.com/9sXBcMdAGG — Site Florence Brasil 👑 (@SiteFloBrasil) April 14, 2022

Capítulo 12: Restraint O que vocês estão achando dos nomes das músicas? E do visual??? A era Dance Fever tá servindo demais! pic.twitter.com/vNcz4C27pr — Site Florence Brasil 👑 (@SiteFloBrasil) April 13, 2022

Welch then tweeted out the complete tracklist herself, but the tarot cards layout on the website merits your consumption here.

Check out the album artwork and complete Dance Fever tracklist below.

1. “King”

2. “Free”

3. “Choremania”

4. “Back In Town”

5. “Girls Against God”

6. “Dream Girl Evil”

7. “Prayer Factory'”

8. “Cassandra”

9. “Heaven Is Here”

10. “Daffodil”

11. “My Love”

12. “Restraint”

13. “Time Bomb”

14. “Morning Elvis”

Dance Fever is out 5/13 via Polydor Records. Pre-save it here.