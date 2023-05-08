Spoilers for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 follow below.

The third Guardians Of The Galaxy movie hit theaters over the weekend, and just as did in the first two films, music plays a big role in the new one. The ending in particular hits hard, thanks in part to the Florence + The Machine classic “Dog Days Are Over.” The scene got to Florence Welch, too.

In a TikTok video shared today (May 8), Welch cries and laughs as she watches the scene. She wrote in her caption, “So I cried all the way through this movie but when the The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to Dog Days I really lost it. Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened [heart emoji] x.”

As for what goes down in that scene, The Wrap explains, “Before Quill heads back to Earth, he gives Rocket his Zune. Earlier in the movie, we saw Rocket sing along to Radiohead’s ‘Creep,’ which is a profoundly touching moment that says a lot about his character and his emotional journey. (Remember in the first movie he was utterly baffled by Quill’s love of pop music?) At the end of the movie we see Rocket with the Zune; he toggles down to 2000s music and selects Florence And The Machine’s sing-along barnstormer. It’s a moment where all of the Guardians, together for one last time, can let out all of their nervous, joyous, pent-up energy.”