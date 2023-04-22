Florence And The Machine shared the new song, “Mermaids,” as part of the band’s recently-released Dance Fever deluxe album edition.

Opening with a haunting backing choir, the heightened vocals paint a truly dark picture — similar to a siren song that likely inspired the title.

“England is only ever grey or green / The girls glitter striding glorious and coatless in the rain / I remember falling through these streets / Somewhat out of place, if not for the drunkenness,” lead singer Florence Welch describes, as she shared an early preview of the song to social media.

“It was not all pain and pavements slick with rain / And shining under lights from shitty clubs and doing shitty drugs / And hugging girls that smelt like Britney Spears and coconuts,” she adds later on.

Co-written and produced by Welch and Dave Bayley, the duo completed the track after Welch’s injured foot had healed. According to NME, the song also seems to touch on Welch’s own longtime sobriety, as the emotional lyricism above details.

“I am 7 years sober today. I send my love and support to anyone who is struggling. If you are feeling shaky around ED issues, drugs or alcohol, I completely understand,” she shared on social media back in 2021. “The desire to disassociate is so strong. But please don’t give up. We are going to need you on the other side.”

Check out Florence And The Machine’s “Mermaids” above.