Fuerza Regida have become one of Mexico’s most beloved musical export thanks to their unique cross genre blending. The “Sabor Fresa” musicians have stolen the hearts of festivalgoers by crushing sets at Ceremonia Festival (and likely Baja Beach Fest 2024 in August).

The admiration for Fuerza Regida’s carefully curated sound is going no where as they’ve announced their next album, Pero No Te Enamores (But Don’t Fall In Love). With the help of murals featuring the project’s artwork plastered around the world (Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Bernardino, and Mexico City), fans are ready to dive into the new work.

Although Fuerza Regida hasn’t dropped any singles or visuals for the forthcoming body of work due out on July 25, the band did tease its overall vibe.

“Remember, find yourself a girlfriend that understands you’re single,” joked the group.

In a statement, Fuerza Regida frontman, Jesus Ortiz Paz (JOP) confirmed that the album is set in the hybrid of traditional Mexican music they’ve become known for. But, supporters should be opening to experiencing a new sound they’ve been developing. Continue below to view the project’s official cover, remaining tour dates, and more.