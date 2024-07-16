Fuerza Regida have become one of Mexico’s most beloved musical export thanks to their unique cross genre blending. The “Sabor Fresa” musicians have stolen the hearts of festivalgoers by crushing sets at Ceremonia Festival (and likely Baja Beach Fest 2024 in August).
The admiration for Fuerza Regida’s carefully curated sound is going no where as they’ve announced their next album, Pero No Te Enamores (But Don’t Fall In Love). With the help of murals featuring the project’s artwork plastered around the world (Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Bernardino, and Mexico City), fans are ready to dive into the new work.
Although Fuerza Regida hasn’t dropped any singles or visuals for the forthcoming body of work due out on July 25, the band did tease its overall vibe.
“Remember, find yourself a girlfriend that understands you’re single,” joked the group.
In a statement, Fuerza Regida frontman, Jesus Ortiz Paz (JOP) confirmed that the album is set in the hybrid of traditional Mexican music they’ve become known for. But, supporters should be opening to experiencing a new sound they’ve been developing. Continue below to view the project’s official cover, remaining tour dates, and more.
Pero No Te Enamores Artwork
Fuerza Regida’s 2024 Tour Dates: Pero No Te Enamores Tour
07/20 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
07/21 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
07/26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/27 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/28 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
08/02 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
08/03 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
08/04 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
08/09 — Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
08/10 — Feria Lagos De Moreno @ Lagos De Moreno
08/11 — Rosarito Beach, MX @ Baja Beach Fest
08/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
08/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/01 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
09/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
09/08 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/12 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
09/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/19 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickes Arena
09/20 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
09/21 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
09/22 — Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center
09/28 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09/29 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
10/05 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/11 — Leon, MX @ Mega Velaria
10/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Plaza De Toros
10/25 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/27 — North Charlson, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
10/31 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
11/01 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
11/02 — Torreon, MX @ Coliseo Centenario
11/07 — Oaxaca, MX @ Auditorio GNP
11/08 — Puebla, MX @ Auditorio GNP Seguros
11/09 — San Luis Potosi, MX @ El Domo
11/15 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
11/16 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
11/23 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
11/27 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/05 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
12/08 — Reading, PA @ The Santander Arena
12/15 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Fuerza Regida’s Pero No Te Enamores Tour Poster
Pero No Te Enamores is out 7/25 via Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records. Find more information here.