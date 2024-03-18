Festival Ceremonia comes to Mexico City’s Centro Dinamico Pegaso this weekend with lineup including Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem, Fuezra Regida, and Peggy Gou. The set schedules have been announced, and you can check them out below.

The alternative dance-pop festival, which has been running since 2013, is also bringing back FKA Twigs and Yves Tumor, who were originally booked for the canceled 2020 iteration. The two-day festival is sponsored by Axe and has for the past few years made an effort to feature more women on its lineups, according to Remezcla, aiming for an even distribution of men and women. Last year’s edition was headlined by Travis Scott, M.I.A., Jamie XX, and Fred Again.. For tickets and more info, you can check out Ceremonia’s official website.