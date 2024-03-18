Festival Ceremonia comes to Mexico City’s Centro Dinamico Pegaso this weekend with lineup including Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem, Fuezra Regida, and Peggy Gou. The set schedules have been announced, and you can check them out below.
The alternative dance-pop festival, which has been running since 2013, is also bringing back FKA Twigs and Yves Tumor, who were originally booked for the canceled 2020 iteration. The two-day festival is sponsored by Axe and has for the past few years made an effort to feature more women on its lineups, according to Remezcla, aiming for an even distribution of men and women. Last year’s edition was headlined by Travis Scott, M.I.A., Jamie XX, and Fred Again.. For tickets and more info, you can check out Ceremonia’s official website.
Saturday, March 23
Axe Stage
3:50 – 4:35 — Pink Pablo
4:55 – 5:45 — Gale
6:15 – 7:05 — Soto Asa
7:40 – 8:40 — Sampha
9:35 – 10:35 — Alvarado Diaz
11:40 – 12:55 — Kendrick Lamar
Nike Air Max Stage
4:00 – 4:45 — Lil Ziphe
5:20 – 6:10 — Leisure
6:50 – 7:40 — Rusowsky
8:45 – 9:30 — Romy
10:40 – 11:40 — Grimes
01:00 – 2:15 — Charlotte De Witte
American Eagle Stage
4:10 – 5:00 — Akasha
5:45 – 6:35 — Underscores
7:15 – 8:15 — Jean Dawson
8:55 – 9:55 — Yves Tumor
10:05 – 11:25 — Floating Points
1:00 – 2:30 — Étienne De Crécy b2b Boombas b2b DJ Falcon
Sunday, March 24
Axe Stage
3:45 – 4:30 — Akriila
4:50 – 5:40 — Justin Morales
6:15 – 7:05 — Sevdaliza
7:45 – 8:45 — James Blake
9:45 – 11:15 — LCD Soundsystem
11:50 – 1:20 — Four Tet
Nike Air Max Stage
4:00 – 4:45 — Joaquina Mertz
5:15 – 6:05 — Rainao
6:35 – 7:45 — Bad Gyal
8:45 – 9:30 — Kenia OS
10:35 – 11:50 — Fuerza Regida
12:30 – 2:00 — Peggy Gou
American Eagle Stage
4:40 – 5:30 — Lara Project
5:55 – 6:35 — BB Trickz
7:05 – 7:55 — El Bogueto
9:00 – 10:30 — Overmono
11:10 – 12:10 — Arca
For more set times, visit https://axeceremonia.com/ and scroll down.