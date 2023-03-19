Taylor Swift’s The Era Tour is making history in more ways than one. For one, Glendale, Arizona, temporarily rename the city in the “Lavender Haze” singer’s honor after being the launching pad for the nearly 30-date North American tour. For another, as per Pop Base, the tour’s opening night just broke a concert record previously held by pop superstar Madonna.

Overwhelmed with the career milestone of opening up for Swift, Gayle was moved to tears on stage as she thanked the singer for allowing her to be one of the tour openers. Paramore also opened for Swift during opening night.

The singer tearfully said, “Thank you, Taylor Swift, for having me. Man, Taylor Swift — this is such a dream come true. Thank you so much. I can’t believe this is happening to me.” She then turned to the audience, saying, “Thank you for paying attention.”

The singer then snapped back into the moment as she dove into her viral smash “abcdefu.”

GAYLE emotionally thanks Taylor Swift for letting her be an opener at the Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/hoLLzuz3sh — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 18, 2023

When asked about finding out that she would be accompanying Swift on a few selected tour dates, Gayle said, “She’s done so much for women in pop music for Nashville and for songwriters. And the fact that she can look at me in Nashville and just be like, ‘You, come with me.’”

With the Glendale dates wrapped up, Gayle’s remaining support stops include Las Vegas, Nashville, Philadelphia, Foxborough, and the second closing night at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. For more information, click here.

