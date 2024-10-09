Gordon Ramsay has built himself quite a social media presence: The chef has over 40 million followers on TikTok, and it’s thanks in part to his videos critiquing the culinary creations of other TikTok users. So, naturally, he had to weigh in on the Dua Lipa situation.

In case you missed it, Lipa went viral earlier this week. While at an Austin, Texas restaurant, Lipa poured herself a Diet Coke… and then added pickle juice and jalapeño juice. She posted a video of her and her unfortunate dining partners trying the drink on TikTok, and it understandably generated so many reactions. So, Ramsay had to get in on the action.

In a video shared on TikTok yesterday (October 8), Ramsay combines the ingredients in a red plastic cup, with plenty of skeptical head shakes along the way. “Seriously,” he says before taking a sip. A fraction of a second after the concoction passes his lips, Ramsay spits it out as he laughs. After some coughing, he exclaims, “Dua Lipa, for god’s sake, girl! You’ll ruin your vocal cords! Sh*t!”

Meanwhile, Lipa recently proclaimed she’ll be “hauling ass for the foreseeable” when she announced a run of 2025 dates on the Radical Optimism Tour (if her questionable drink doesn’t leave her bedridden, that is).