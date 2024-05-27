Who Is Opening Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour In London In 2024?

According to Swift’s official website, METTE and Paramore will open on Friday, June 21, Griff and Paramore on Saturday, June 22, and Paramore and Benson Boone on Sunday, June 23.

On Monday, May 27, Swift wrote on her Instagram Story, “I just found out ‘Fortnight’ is #1 on the UK airplay chart!!!! You guys are amazing, and I can’t wait to see you SO [soon emoji]!! Thought this might be a fun time to announce the first group of opening acts I’ll be adding to the London shows, going on before @paramore. I chose artists whose music I love listening to, and I can’t wait for them to add an extra jolt of excitement to our shows at @wembleystadium in June.”

In December 2020, Swift was “a huge fan” of Griff’s “Exile” cover alongside Uproxx’s July 2023 cover star Maisie Peters. Boone is known best for his Billboard Hot 100 charter “Beautiful Things,” and METTE previously danced for Pharrell and released her debut EP, METTENARRATIVE, last September.

Swift will return to London’s Wembley Stadium for five more consecutive The Eras Tour concerts from August 15 to 20, but Swift is holding that announcement for later, it seems.