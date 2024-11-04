Olivia Rodrigo and Grimes both want to put some space between themselves and dudes who are obsessed with going to space.

Over the weekend, Netflix shared a clip of the “Get Him Back!” singer — who released her Guts World Tour concert film on the streaming service — sharing her biggest red flag when it comes to dating. “This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates,” Rodrigo said. “I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don’t date them.” She added, “I just think if you wanna go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself. I think it’s just weird.”

Is that a not-so-veiled shot at Elon Musk? Grimes, who dated the SpaceX founder on and off for four years, appears to think so — and she agrees. “It’s true,” she wrote on X. “Only women should be going to space.” (Now we know her favorite Janelle Monáe song.)

Grimes recently spoke out against people assuming he got her into AI. “Just saying my ex made me obsessed with tech and ai,” she wrote. “My arts always been full of refs – and I’ve always tried to stay on the cutting edge of tech for art. I did Astro bio and stuff in college. I was also constantly in trouble for being controversial long before e. Everyone’s lens just shifted to suddenly see all the same things but decide to attribute them to a man.”